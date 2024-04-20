Madison anchor leaving station: ‘It’s just time’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A Madison, Wisconsin, anchor is leaving her station after 18 years.

Charlotte Deleste, who is currently co-anchor of WISC’s 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts, is leaving the station after the April 24, 2024, shows.

“In all this time, I’ve never interviewed a President or a jaw-dropping celebrity, and I’m fine with that,” she is quoted as saying on the station’s website. “The superstars I’ve had the privilege of interviewing are the people who make this community the special place that I call home.”

Deleste, who has 32 years of experience as a broadcast journalist, previously anchored at WBRE in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“It’s just time,” Deleste said during her on-air announcement. She indicated she is not leaving for another job, but is expecting to take some time off before deciding what’s next.

Deleste noted that she has “resigned” from the station.

She is also staying put in Madison, saying the city has become her “home.”

In addition to her job at WISC, Deleste is also founder and vice president of the non-profit Gio’s Garden Therapeutic Respite Center in nearby Middleton, Wisconsin.

She was inspired to start the center, which provides specialized child care for kids under the age of 7 and are living with significant developmental or physical delays, after her son was diagnosed with a are form of epilepsy and autism, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Deleste also lists her herself as an advocate for children with autism and other special needs.