BBC’s Huw Edwards resigns

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has resigned from the British broadcaster based on “medical advice.”

“Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC,” read a statement issued by the broadcaster.

“After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors. The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further,” it concluded.

Edwards has not been seen on BBC air since July 2023, after allegations against him allegedly paying a minor for sexually explicit images. Other accusations of inappropriate behavior surfaced and the BBC launched an investigation.

Edwards has not responded to the allegations but a police investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, so no criminal charges were pursued.

“In (Edwards) resigning we are worried we won’t get the answers we so desperately need,” the mother of the unidentified minor told The Sun April 22, 2024. It was later revealed that the BBC had received the complaint about Edwards and the minor in May 2023.

It’s not clear if the BBC investigation will continue or what, if anything, the results of that would be.

In July 2023, The Sun published the first report about a BBC presenter allegedly paying £35,000 to a teenager. Edwards was not originally identified as the presenter.

The BBC announced the presenter in question had been suspended.

His wife, Vicky Flind, confirmed that the presenter in question was indeed Edwards, also saying that Edwards had been having challenges with his mental health and depression for several years. Flind said that Edwards was receiving hospital treatment.

Edwards reportedly was paid in the mid-six figures but voluntarily agreed to have his salary reduced as a way for the BBC to address gender pay differences. The initial cut was reportedly in the low five figures but it was later updated to below half a million pounds by July 2023.

Edwards, 62, joined BBC in 1984 as a trainee. From 1994 to 2003, he was promoted from corespondent to anchor of “BBC Six O’Clock News.” He held that role until 2003, when he moved to the 10 p.m. broadcast.