Apple reportedly close to broadcast deal for FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA and Apple are close to cementing a broadcast rights deal for the league’s new tournament, according to The New York Times.

The new tournament, which will run a month, is known as the FIFA Club World Cup and is scheduled to start June 15, 2025.

FIFA reportedly estimated it could get as much as $4 billion for the rights to the tournament, but Times sources indicated Apple’s deal may only be worth around $1 billion.

It’s also not clear if Apple would carry the games only on its premium streaming service Apple TV+ or if it might be available for free in some way.

Times sources appear to indicate that the rights deal would be worldwide, making the first time in FIFA’s history that a single party will hold all broadcast rights around the globe.

Apple already has a deal with Major League Soccer in the form of a 10-year, $2.5 billion agreement, for streaming rights.

Officially known as Mundial de Clubes FIFA, the tourney will use a ranking methodology based on sporting criteria to determine team placement. The tournament was originally set for 2021 launch but the COVID-19 pandemic put the launch on hold.

These delays appear to have reduced the appeal of the new tournament, which FIFA had hoped would build on the recent success and interest in the World Cup.

The 2025 matchups will be played in the U.S., with FIFA likely needing to rent out major arenas and NFL stadiums to play in.