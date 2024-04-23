Scripps names station manager at Bakersfield station

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

E.W. Scripps has hired a new station manager for its station in Bakersfield, California.

James Galindo has joined KERO from KGET, Nexstar Media Group’s NBC affiliate in the market.

Galindo’s role will include day-to-operational concerns as well as heading up the station’s sales team.

He will report to regional VP Anita Helt under Scripps’ system of having local station managers report to regional managers who are also general managers at stations in the group’s larger markets. Helt works in the Phoenix market.

Prior to KERO, Galindo was general sales manager at KGET for six years. Prior to that he spent 14 years in a senior account manager role.

“James has a deep understanding of the market – having started his career in Bakersfield in 2000,” said Dean Littleton, senior vice president of local media, in a statement. “His demonstrated leadership, sales skills and understanding of the market make him a great fit to lead KERO.”

Bakersfield is currently the 124th largest market in the U.S.

