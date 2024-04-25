Deutsche Telekom powers new MagentaTV service with Broadpeak’s Cloud DVR solution

Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that Deutsche Telekom has revamped its MagentaTV IPTV platform using Broadpeak’s Cloud DVR solution. With Broadpeak’s Cloud DVR solution, MagentaTV can deliver a wide range of video streaming content, including VOD, live, time-shift, and start-over TV, to subscribers while reducing its hardware, maintenance, and operational costs.

Broadpeak’s Cloud DVR is a future-proof solution for storing recorded content in the cloud, providing MagentaTV with a naturally scalable architecture that can grow from tens to hundreds of petabytes. MagentaTV is using the software-based solution to record content based on both shared copy and private copy models, meaning each subscriber has its own copy stored on the cloud. Broadpeak’s Cloud DVR solution optimizes bandwidth and storage consumption while ensuring a compelling experience for MagentaTV subscribers.

Broadpeak’s expertise in cloud DVR technology helped to ensure a smooth deployment. Acting as the systems integrator, Broadpeak deployed the datacenter network design, network, security, servers, and software for MagentaTV. The operator is also relying on Broadpeak’s managed services to simplify the operation of its service, save time, and guarantee smooth operations run by Broadpeak’s team of experts.

“We’re proud to work with a leading IPTV operator like MagentaTV and help them serve more than 4.6 million subscribers,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “Our Cloud DVR solution provides MagentaTV with a massive scale-out storage capacity, ensuring a superior quality of experience for their subscribers.”