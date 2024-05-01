WABC programming chief retiring after 53 years with ABC-owned stations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The longtime programming executive for WABC in New York who heads up the nationally-syndicated “Live with Kelly and Mark,” is retiring.

Art Moore, who has been with ABC for a whopping 53 years, will step down as vice president of programming at WABC in September 2024, just after “Live” airs its Season 37 premiere.

Moore has been involved with “Live” dating back to the days it was hosted by Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford.

He made his announcement, quite appropriately, on “Live” on May 1, 2024, the anniversary of his joining the network.

Moore’s tenure goes back to when Capital Cities, once the parent of ABC, owned WKBW in Buffalo, New York. He then worked at the network’s owned station WPVI in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before coming to WABC.