ABC News fires Rob Marciano over ‘anger’ issues

Rob Marciano, the senior meteorologist of ABC’s “World News Tonight” and the weekend edition of “Good Morning America” has been fired by the network.

Marciano, who has been with ABC since 2014, was reportedly terminated over anger management issues that were reported by staffers, according Daily Beast sources.

Those sources claim that Marciano allegedly had a blowout with producers for “Good Morning America,” which was reported to network higher-ups, who decided to let him go.

The sources mention that “GMA” chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reportedly sounded the alarm about the argument. The two reportedly did not get along, and Marciano’s temper and Zee’s “nasty” personality frequently clashed, according to a separate New York Post report, though there was mention if Zee has been the subject of any workplace complaints.

He and Zee also butted heads over their ranking within the network.

Marciano typically appeared on ratings leader “World News Tonight,” the network’s signature broadcast, with Zee getting more airtime on the top-rated “GMA.” Marciano’s weekend assignment for “GMA” was also reportedly a sore subject.

Other sources claim that Marciano also made colleagues uncomfortable by “oversharing” details about his divorce, which became final in January 2023. Others noted the divorce appeared to negatively effect Marciano’s behavior at the office.

Marciano, who holds both a degree in meteorology and is a certified broadcast meteorologist, worked in local TV and radio prior to joining CNN in 2003. In late 2012, he left CNN to become co-anchor of “Entertainment Tonight.” He then jumped to ABC News in 2014.

There’s no word about who might replace Marciano. Former “GMA” forecaster Sam Champion, who appears on WABC’s morning and midday newscasts in New York City, has filled in for both Marciano and Zee in the past. ABC will also sometimes draw on talent from other stations it owns.