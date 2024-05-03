Arkona’s IP audio engine receives best of show from TVB Europe at NAB

Arkona Technologies GmbH, provider of IP core infrastructure solutions for top-tier broadcast productions, has announced that its Blade//runner IP audio engine has received a Best of Show 2024 award at NAB in the TVB Europe category.

The Blade//runner IPA was one of hundreds of products and solutions reviewed by a panel of industry experts, speakers, and editors at NAB 2024 with the very best recognized with a Best of Show award. Considerations included the diversity and comprehension of the product’s feature set; ease-of-use; integration with other products; and how innovative and unique the product is within the market.

The awards’ editorial team commented, “We had to bring our largest team of judges to this year’s show to keep up with the record number of entries. This just highlights how fiercely competitive the awards are and how difficult it can be to stand out at a show like NAB.”

Arkona’s IPA easily fit the criteria with its ability to elevate Blade//runner’s audio capabilities to an even higher level and provide significant benefits.

The IPA is a fully featured high-capacity professional audio mixer for IP productions available as a software App that can quickly be spun up and configured on-demand. It provides dedicated audio mixing, DSP, and audio routing powered by the company’s AT300 FPGA programmable acceleration card.

With a total capacity of up to 16,384 mono audio inputs and 12,288 outputs the IPA offers compression and multi-band equalizers with true peak monitoring and loudness metering in addition to mono, stereo and multi-channel mixes. Capable of handling up to 8192 faders it is powerful enough to support mixing for the most demanding live broadcast events.

“NAB is the place to find the latest and most innovative advancements the industry has to offer,” said Erling Hedkvist, sales and business development for Arkona, in a statement. “Being recognized for excellence in this highly competitive and crowded environment by experts in the field is a true honor. We’re thrilled to have won this award; it confirms our mission to bring affordable, cutting edge and highly effective technology solutions to tier-1 broadcasters is a reality.”

