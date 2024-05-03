CBS announces next season’s schedule

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS has unveiled its 2024-2025 primetime schedule that will debut in the fall of 2024.

The network is picking up “NCIS: Origins,” a spinoff of the popular “NCIS” franchise, a gender-flipped reboot of “Matlock” and “Watson,” a drama about Sherlock Holmes’ partner.

It will also add “Poppa’s House” and “George & Mandy’s First Marriage,” both comedies. “The Summit,” a new unscripted series, will also be included.

The schedule will look like this:

The new schedule is heavy on intellectual property already within the CBS-Paramount family, with “NCIS: Origins” being a spinoff of the already multi-show brand and “Matlock” is a reboot of the 1990s era show that aired on NBC and ABC but was produced by Paramount.

CBS has also used the Holmes universe before, when it aired “Elementary,” and the two series share showrunner, writer and producer Craig Sweeny.