Melanie Georgieva joins Panalux as long form sales director

Panalux, a leading rental provider of lighting and power solutions for the motion-picture industry and part of Panavision’s end-to-end service offerings for image makers, have announced the hiring of studio management veteran Melanie Georgieva as the company’s long form sales director.

Georgieva brings over two decades of experience across production, sales and operations, giving her a strong knowledge of the filmmaking process and the specific needs of creators. In this role, she will be instrumental in supporting feature and series productions throughout London and Southeast England.

“Georgieva’s deep understanding of the production process is invaluable,” said Panalux Business Development Director Michele Channer in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the Panalux team and look forward to bringing our customers’ cinematic visions to life together.”

Georgieva joins Panalux from a distinguished career, most recently serving as the vice president of studio operations and client services at The MBS Group. Her past roles at Take 2 Films and Pinewood Studio Group further solidify her expertise.

“I’m honored to be joining this incredible team,” Georgieva said in the statement. “The Panavision brand is synonymous with innovation and excellence — and this legacy inspires me. I’m eager to leverage my experience to empower Panalux’s filmmakers with best-in-class service and support, all while inspiring the next generation of talent.”