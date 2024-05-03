OpenDrives joins AWS Partner Network

OpenDrives has joined the globally recognized and trusted AWS Partner Network.

Amazon Web Services partner programs are world-renowned for featuring vendor solutions that offer reliability, security and operational excellence in cloud adoption and transformation.

Atlas, OpenDrives’ software-defined architecture, leverages the power of AWS cloud services to eliminate media and entertainment production workflow barriers. The result is seamlessly connected data, applications, and users for faster and smoother content production and monetization in the cloud at scale.

“Media and entertainment customers must continually anticipate the technology hurdles while managing fluctuating and often intense data needs throughout the lifecycle of each project,” said Sean Lee, chief strategy officer at OpenDrives, in a statement. “Our alliance with AWS enables OpenDrives’ customers to utilize best-in-industry cloud services to achieve greater agility and transform their operation with the flexibility, speed and performance they need for success.”

Atlas can be found on the AWS Partner Solutions Finder, which provides customers with a centralized place to search, discover, and connect with trusted APNTechnology and Consulting Partners, based on customers’ business needs.

OpenDrives boasts a robust IP Portfolio, having secured 11 patents as well as earning notable industry commendations. The company prides itself on its world-class, comprehensive support and professional services delivered by a team of M&E experts.

The customer-centric approach puts emphasis on deep collaboration with customers to define technology roadmaps and evolve solutions in line with industry needs and requirements.

Open-source tools and standards enable customers to seamlessly connect systems and data. The flagship Atlas solution combines highly performant data-handling capabilities with automation, ease of use, and a single-pane-of-glass aministrative experience. Customers can proactively prefetch and then monitor the integrity of data as well as run containerized applications right on the software platform, in the cloud, at scale.

