San Antonio adds five NextGen TV stations

Five additional stations in the San Antonio, Texas, market have launched NextGen TV service as of May 6, 2024.

ABC affiliate KSAT, owned by Graham Media, PBS member station KLRN, Telemundo’s KVDA, Tegna-owned CBS affiliate KENS and Univision station KWEX all debuted the ATSC 3.0 technology.

Four other stations in the market, Sinclair-owned NBC station WOAI and Fox affiliate KABB, KMYS, a Dabl station owned by Deerfield Media and Corridor Television’s KCWX, a MyNetworkTV station, all launched their NextGen TV signals back in June 2022.

All five stations are all carried on the same lighthouse host operated by KSAT.