MPTS 2024: Leader and PHABRIX to showcase multiple new test and measurement updates

Test and measurement company Leader Electronics of Europe has announced that it will again exhibit at The Media Production & Technology Show, which takes place this year from May 15 to 16, 2024, at Olympia London (Stand K40).

Demonstrating both Leader and PHABRIX instruments, the company will highlight class-leading test and measurement solutions with appeal to all broadcast and media applications – from on-set live production to post-production, QC and in-house video technology manufacturing facilities.

Making its MPTS debut will be the Leader ZEN-W Series, comprised of the LV5600W waveform monitor and LV7600W rasterizer. Developed from the established LV5600 and LV7600, these latest-generation instruments are designed to satisfy the most demanding broadcast media test and measurement environments. Each incorporates a wide range of new features plus a Web Real-Time Communication interface, allowing secure remote control and monitoring from a web-connected desktop or laptop computer.

Leader will also be demonstrating a host of brand-new updates for its complete ZEN Series of rasterizers and waveform monitors, including;

SDR full range display

HDR/SDR/HDR conversion via 3D LUT file import

The addition of ARRI and RED camera tools to the Leader Cinezone realtime false color exposure display

PHABRIX’s QxP waveform monitor will be on show, offering 12G-SDI and 25G IP monitoring in a fully portable, lightweight 3RU form factor. With its combined waveform monitor, generator and analyzer toolsets, and integral V-mount or Gold-mount battery plate, QxP is designed for all workflows whether SD, HD, UHD, EUHD, SDR, HDR, SDI or IP, conventional or remote production.

Ideal for 2K/3G/HD/SD compliance testing and fault diagnosis, PHABRIX’s Rx Series will also be demonstrated at MPTS. With an ultra-flexible display layout, offering up to 16 simultaneous instruments, PHABRIX will demonstrate its key new software update offering a new 6-bar gamut analysis tool.

PHABRIX will also showcase its advanced Qx Series of rasterizers at MPTS, offering up to 12G-SDI and 25G IP analysis and monitoring. The Qx Series’ fast 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI physical layer testing toolset will be demonstrated, instantly highlighting any SMPTE compliance issues, together with its advanced SDI-STRESS option, for stress testing SDI interfaces up to 12G. The Qx Series latest update offers support for the detection and analysis of SMPTE Full Range video standards. Enabling customers to focus on maximizing the quality of their content, the update means that the Qx Series can now generate video standards in Full Range, Full Protected (FP) Range or Narrow Range (NR) in IP ST-2110, and either Full Range (FR) or Narrow Range (NR) in IP ST 2022-6 and SDI.

ST 2110 IP Generation and Analysis

PHABRIX’s QxL rasterizer will also be on show at MPTS 2024. QxL is fully 10G/25G IP enabled as standard, with support for generation and analysis of JT-NM TR 1001-1:2018, ST 2110-20 (video), up to four 2110-30 (PCM) and 2110-31 (AES3 transport) audio and a 2110-40 ANC media flow, all with 2022-7 Seamless IP Protection Switching (SIPS) and AMWA NMOS IS-04 discovery and IS-05 device connection management.

Alongside the QxL will be PHABRIX’s renowned handheld instrument, Sx TAG. An ideal line checking tool for testing ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 streams, Sx TAG provides support for SMPTE ST 2110-20/30/40 encapsulation/decapsulation with ST 2059 PTP, SDP and NMOS as well as SMPTE ST 2022-6 encapsulation/ decapsulation.

Martin Mulligan, COO, Leader Electronics of Europe, comments: “The UK remains hugely important for both the Leader and PHABRIX brands, so it’s fantastic that MPTS continues to go from strength to strength as the primary annual trade show for the country’s media and entertainment industry. Once again, we have an extensive roll-call of new features to present in our class-leading T&M product series, further underlining our capacity to meet broadcaster needs regardless of video formats and whether they are operating in an SDI, IP or hybrid environment. If you’re attending MPTS, don’t miss your chance to find out why our ZEN, Qx, Rx and SX series products are a popular choice of leading broadcasters and media organizations around the world.”