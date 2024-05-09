NBC renews ‘Organized Crime’ for Season 5, but will move it to Peacock

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will be back for a Season 5, but it’s moving to the streamer Peacock.

The show, which is the latest spinoff of the “Law & Order” franchise created and produced by Dick Wolf, will wrap its current season May 16, 2024.

When it returns in the fall 2024, it will be on Peacock only.

“Organized Crime” delivers consistent ratings, but isn’t as popular as other Wolf-produced shows, including the revival of “Law & Order” or “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as well as the “One Chicago” Wednesday series.

It was not immediately clear what show would take over the 10 p.m. eastern timeslot Thursdays on NBC that “Organized” will vacate. NBC had been promoting the evening as an all “Law & Order” night, airing all three of the franchises back-to-back. In the past, the three shows have produced crossover episodes and it’s common to see characters from one show appear on another.

“Organized Crime” is now the second major NBC show to move from the broadcast network to streaming. In September 2022, “Days of Our Lives” exited the NBC schedule in favor of Peacock, where has performed well enough for NBC to renew it for two seasons at once in 2023. NBC replaced “Days” with a news program.

NBC execs have spoken about using network shows to help shift viewers to streaming as traditional broadcast TV shifts and moving one member of one of the network’s strongest franchises to streaming could help draw “OC” fans to sign up for Peacock.

Plans call for episodes to be released on a set schedule rather than dropping all at once.

Advertisement

There were some rumblings about the fate of “OC” when it was not renewed earlier in the year when the other Dick Wolf shows got nods for new seasons.