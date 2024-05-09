TAG Teams with Techex at MPTS to demonstrate video transport and monitoring solution

TAG Video Systems, a provider of software-based IP end-to-end workflow monitoring, deep probing and real-time visualization, has revealed highlights of its MPTS exhibition plans that include joint demonstrations with technology partner Techex, its new operator console, and the ease of building dashboards in real time that maximize both visualization capabilities and data utilization.

MPTS, the UK’s premier event for the media and entertainment industry, will take place on May 15 to 16, 2024, at the Olympia Grand London. The event merges technology and creativity to deliver a superior networking and discovery experience for attendees exploring the latest innovations driving the media, broadcast, and content industries. TAG will be conducting demonstrations in Stand A32.

A demonstration highlighting the technology partnership between TAG and Techex, both cloud and IP video specialists, will illustrate the benefits of interoperability by delivering an all-in-one transport, visualization, error detection, alerting, and multiviewing solution. This strategic collaboration combines best-of-breed solutions from two industry powerhouses integrated into existing environments and capable of transporting video and monitoring streams at every point in the delivery chain. It also features a superior level of data analysis for a scalable, reliable solution offered with flexible licensing options.

Not to be missed, TAG will also show its new Operator Console, an intuitive control interface hosted on TAG’s Media Control System. Designed to be user-friendly, the application is HTML and API-based and can be used with a touch screen or a handheld tablet device and can also roam with the operator. This new instinctive touch panel interface allows users to switch sources or mosaic layouts with the touch of a finger, achieving the rapid response necessary for system control in a live media control room or network operation center environment. Operators no longer need to waste valuable time searching menus but can access pre-defined, customizable configuration and operational functionality with just a tap on the mosaic. This dramatically removes overall complexity and simplifies day-to-day tasks. Access to the console is managed by role and permissions, ensuring security.

TAG will also be demonstrating, in real time, how dashboards are easily built and customized with well-known open toolsets like Kibana, Grafana, and Kafka to address any level of detail and show users how to maximize the full extent of their data and gain invaluable insight from TAG’s Realtime Media Platform.