Apple expands Final Cut Pro for iPad with multicam production

Apple has unveiled the next-generation iPad Pro, featuring a redesigned thin and light form factor, advanced Ultra Retina XDR display and integration of an M4 chip. The company also announced significant updates to Final Cut Pro for both iPad and Mac, focusing on enhancing mobile video production workflows.

The new iPad Pro, available in 11-inch and 13-inch models, includes a thin design, with the 11-inch model measuring just 5.3 mm and the 13-inch model at 5.1 mm. Despite the reduced thickness, the new iPad Pro maintains its strength and durability. The devices are powered by the M4 chip, which delivers a performance boost and enables the Ultra Retina XDR display’s color accuracy and brightness.

For video professionals, the Final Cut Pro updates introduces Live Multicam support, allowing users to record and edit footage from up to four camera angles simultaneously using the new Final Cut Camera app on iPhone and iPad.

This feature turns the iPad into a portable multi-camera production studio, streamlining workflows for broadcast professionals who need to capture and edit content on the go.

As the cameras record, Final Cut Pro creates editable preview clips that are automatically replaced with full-resolution files in the background. This seamless process lets users transition from shooting to editing without interruption.

The Final Cut Camera app also functions as a standalone professional video recorder, giving users manual control over settings like white balance, focus, ISO, and shutter speed. It supports advanced features like focus peaking on the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 takes advantage of the M4 chip in the new iPad Pro, delivering up to 2x faster rendering and support for up to 4x more streams of ProRes RAW compared to the M1 model. The software also now supports editing projects stored on external drives, enabling users to work with large files without consuming iPad storage.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 will be available as a free update for existing users or $4.99/month for new customers. Final Cut Camera will be available as a free download on the App Store. Both are expected to launch later this year.

