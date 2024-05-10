SVOD and FAST gains traction in Latine Market amid MVPD decline

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

According to the latest findings from Horowitz Research’s “FOCUS Latinx Volume I: Subscriptions 2024” report, MVPD (cable or satellite) penetration among U.S. Hispanic/Latine households has experienced a significant decline.

The study reveals that only 39% of Latine households subscribe to MVPD services, compared to 48% among consumers. This marks a substantial drop from the previous year, 2023, when 60% of Latine households still subscribed to cable or satellite services.

Horowitz Research attributes this decline, in part, to the increasing availability of high-quality Spanish-language and Latine-themed content on streaming platforms. The study found that 75% of Latine viewers consume at least some content in Spanish, with usage spanning across acculturation segments. Additionally, 68% of Spanish-dominant and 66% of bilingual Latine consumers consider the availability of Spanish-language content an important factor when selecting a TV service.

The 2024 study also highlights that Latine content viewers are more likely to have and use subscription streaming services (78% vs. 63% among total), free streaming services (80% vs. 67% among total), and virtual MVPDs such as YouTube TV, Sling, and Hulu with Live TV (36% vs. 23% among total). The usage of free streaming services alone has seen a significant increase among Latine audiences, jumping from just 14% in 2019.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Max are the most popular SVODs among Latine households, while Tubi, Pluto TV, YouTube, Freevee, and Roku lead the list of FAST platforms used by this demographic.

Adriana Waterston, EVP and Insights and Strategy Lead for Horowitz Research, emphasizes that despite the shift in platform preferences, the rules of engagement with Latine audiences remain unchanged, “Services hoping to attract and retain Latine audiences must continue to focus on presenting the best Spanish-language offerings with high quality, desirable new content as well as robust libraries of classic Spanish shows and movies to represent real value for these viewers.”

