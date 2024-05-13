Fox sets fall 2024 schedule, announces post-Super Bowl LIX show

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Just ahead of its upfront, Fox announced its 2024 fall schedule.

Fox previously announced that “Alert: Missing Persons Unit,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Animal Control,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “Grimsburg,” “Crime Scene Kitchen,” “Lego Masters,” “MasterChef,” “Name that Tune” and “Next Level Chef” were all renewed, in addition to the returning series listed above.

At least some of these shows, including “Family Guy,” will premiere mid-season.

It has also picked up “Going Dutch,” but this show and some others do not have a timeslot as of May 3, 2024. Other series are also still pending renewal decisions.

Fox also announced it will put “Rescue: HI-Surf” in the prime post-Super Bowl LIX timeslot on Feb. 9, 2025, marking the network’s return to scripted programming in the coveted timeslot.

In 2023, the last time Fox aired a Super Bowl, it opted to run “Next Level Chef.” In 2020, it was “The Masked Singer.” The last time Fox aired a scripted show was in 2017, when “24: Legacy” aired in the spot, though the show ultimately only lasted one season.

The move means that Fox is also using existing IP in the spot, meaning it has at least some gauge of what the audience might be like. The network also likely hopes to pick up new viewers who stick around after the game.

In recent years, CBS has used the post-Super Bowl spot to launch “The Equalizer” and “Tracker.” “Equalizer” went on to perform well and is currently readying its fifth season. “Tracker,” which debuted in February 2024, has so far been a ratings success.

On the other side, Fox canceled animated series “Housebroken.”