ABC outlines fall 2024 schedule

ABC has revealed what its fall 2024 primetime schedule will look like, the last of the “big four” American networks to do so.

Here’s what it will look like:

“The Golden Bachelorette” notably expands to 90 minutes. Missing from the fall schedule are “The Rookie,” “Will Trent” and “The Conners,” which will all debut midseason. Other midseason shows include “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “What Would You Do?” A version of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” will also air midseason.

Mondays will be dominated by “MNF” and the network is keeping the schedule clear of any other regular programs that ultimately could get pre-empted due to sports or other events. It’s likely any holes in that day will be filled with specials or repeat programming.

“Scamanda,” based on a podcast of the same name, was placed right before late local news given that it’s a documentary-style program that the network hopes will provide a thematic lead-in for local stations.

ABC has relatively few new offerings, with only “High Potential,” “Scamanda” and “Doctor Odyssey” debuting in the fall.

As previously announced, “The Good Doctor” and “Station 19” will both end after their current seasons.

