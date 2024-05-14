Amazon orders ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Amazon Prime Video has ordered a pop-cultured focused version of popular game show franchise “Jeopardy!”

“Pop Culture Jeopardy!” will be played in a tournament-style format with teams of three and will be available in more than 240 countries and territories.

Sony did not include a host announcement or premiere date. It’s also not clear if the show will use the existing editorial team to develop material, though Michael Davies, who is EP for “Jeopardy!” proper will continue to hold that role.

From 1998 to 2001, “Jeopardy!” partnered with VH1 to produce a “Rock and Roll Jeopardy!” version of the show, hosted by “Survivor” host Jeff Probst.

The “Jeopardy!” franchise (along with sister show “Wheel of Fortune“) has been undergoing significant expansion beyond syndication in recent years. Both have added primetime specials on ABC, including celebrity game or, in the case of “Jeopardy!,” a variety of tournaments featuring some of its best players and fan favorites.

These tournaments, along with the emergence of several super-champions after the show removed the limit of general game appearances to five, have generated significant interest and social media buzz about the show.

The show has also launched a companion podcast.

Sony, which owns the “Jeopardy!” franchise also previously produced “Sports Jeopardy!” on streamer Crackle from 2014 to 2016. This was hosted by sportscaster Dan Patrick.

It’s not immediately clear if the pop culture version will tape on Stage 10 at Sony Pictures Studios, also known as the Alex Trebek Stage. Previous spin-offs and primetime specials use the show’s existing studio but with different lighting cues, set pieces brought in, backgrounds or even additional set pieces added to give each broadcast its own look.