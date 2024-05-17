Longtime Jacksonville anchor to retire at end of May

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A longtime anchor for WJXT in Jacksonville, Florida, has announced he will retire after nearly 50 years with the station.

Tom Wills, who anchors the early evening news on the station, announced he will retire May 31, 2024.

“After nearly 50 incredible years of reporting the news to the wonderful people of North Florida and South Georgia, it is with a mixture of gratitude and nostalgia that I bid farewell to this chapter of my life,” Wills said.

“Tom Wills has been an integral part of the News4Jax family for nearly five decades, and his dedication to journalistic excellence has been unmatched. His passion for storytelling and commitment to serving our community have left an indelible mark on all of us,” said Terri Cope Walton, vice president and general manager of WJXT and its sister station WCWJ, in a statement.

Wills’ departure marks the end of what was once the longest-serving anchor team in the U.S. alongside the late George Winterling, Deborah Gianoulis and Sam Kouvaris.

Prior to Jacksonville, Wills worked at WTOP in Washington, D.C., which is now known as WUSA and owned by Tegna.

WTOP was previously owned by Post-Newsweek Stations, the former name of WJXT’s parent Graham Media, meaning Wills has worked within the same group for 60 years.

