CNN contributor Alice Stewart dies after ‘medical emergency’

The CNN team is mourning the loss of Alice Stewart, a political commentator who lent her expertise to several Republican presidential campaigns.

Stewart, 58, was found in an outdoor location in northern Virginia in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Although no cause of death has been confirmed, no foul play is suspected and authorities believe a sudden medical emergency may have killed Stewart.

There were no further details about the cause of death and it’s not clear if an autopsy might be conducted.

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” wrote Mark Thompson, the network’s CEO, said in an email to staff Saturday, according to the network. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Stewart had appeared on CNN as recently as Friday, May 17, 2024, when she was on “The Situation Room.”

She joined CNN as a commentator before the 2016 election.

Prior to that, she served in communications roles for former-Gov. Mike Huckabee’s office and his presidential bid in 2008. She also worked on early presidential campaigns for former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

She also had experience in local news, having served as both a reporter in Georgia and anchor in Little Rock, Arkansas.