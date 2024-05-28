Tximist Foundation and Pixellot team up to broadcast women’s soccer worldwide

Pixellot, the global leader in AI-automated video and data solutions for sports, is proud to announce a partnership with Tximist Foundation to broadcast all Tximist Cup matches from the upcoming tournament in Spain. This collaboration will allow fans and families to watch every match which will be held at Hondarribia and San Sebastian on June 13-16.

The Tximist Cup, organized by Tximist Foundation, is renowned for featuring top-tier women’s academy teams, promoting young talent, and fostering sportsmanship. For the first time in its 8 year history, the Tximist Cup will be broadcast live. This year’s tournament will feature twenty teams from U14 to U17, including renowned clubs like FC Barcelona, Olympique Lyon, VfL Wolfsburg, Real Sociedad SAD, and FC Twente.

“We are very happy to partner with Pixellot for the live streaming of the Tximist Cup,” said Aintzane Encinas, President of the Tximist Foundation. “This partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience and showcase the talent of the young players from the best football teams in the world.”

Pixellot will deploy its advanced mobile Pixellot Air cameras to capture every moment of the tournament. These cameras utilize AI technology to automatically follow the action, produce and stream every match, ensuring high-quality, professional broadcasts and highlights without the need for human camera operators.

“We are proud to partner with the Tximist Fundazioa to broadcast this prestigious women’s academy tournament for the first time,” said Luis Pinievsky, Director of Sales at Pixellot Iberia. “Our AI technology will help make this tournament’s best moments available for every fan and family member around the world. Together we will help bring the talent of women’s football to the world and allow everyone to enjoy the action of the game.”