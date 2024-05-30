MSNBC, Fox ‘count up’ on Trump jury deliberations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

After sending the Donald Trump hush money trial to the jury, the waiting game began — and MSNBC and Fox were both eager to remind viewers of the potentially impending verdict.

Both networks were airing “countup” clocks during at least some of their programming the morning of May 30, 2024.

The clocks included the combined time the jurors spent actively deliberating and did not include time taken for the overnight break after being handed the case May 29, 2024.