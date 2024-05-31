NBC rebranding FAST channel TNBC to ‘The Comedy Vault’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal is rebranding its FAST channel currently known as “TNBC” to “The Comedy Vault.”

The latest iteration of TNBC launched in 2023, recycling a name from a teen programming block NBC previously offered.

It focused on shows from the original TNBC block such as “Punky Brewster” and “Major Dad.”

Starting June 1, 2024, to mark the start of Pride month, the brand debuts with showcasing all eight seasons of “Will & Grace.”

Shows such as “Coach,” “Charles in Charge” and “Major Dad” join the schedule in July 2024 on dayside hours, with “Will & Grace” shifting to primetime.

From 1992 to 2002, NBC used the name “TNBC,” short for “Teen NBC,” for a Saturday morning collection of programs aimed at teens, including “Save By the Bell.”

The Comedy Vault’s logo features the updated NBC peacock and wordmark tucked above the word “Comedy” set in a friendly sans serif. Below the word “vault” is in a simpler sans serif with wider letter spacing compared to the other parts.

