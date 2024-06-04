Alibi makes authentic Native American music available to license for film, TV and advertising

Alibi Music has released a collection of authentic Native American music now available to license for film, television, advertising and other forms of digital content. With fresh, positive songs, the three new albums were written and recorded by Cloud Eagle Seasonal Dance Group from the Pueblos of Jemez and Zuni in New Mexico.

“With this release, Alibi is responding to our clients’ requests for authentic music created and performed by Native Americans,” said Alibi COO Jeffrey Parks. “We are honored to present this work and will continue to offer opportunities for Native American artists to create and publish original work in native languages for use by other creators in film, television, streaming, marketing, video games and other forms of creativity exploding online.”

Tracks in the Cloud Eagle collection feature solid pounding percussion, flutes and sounds from nature such as rumbling thunder and bird song, along with rattles, pow wow drums and lyrical male vocals in the native languages of Towa, Zuni, Keres and Hopi. Listen to them on our website.

Cloud Eagle — composed of four members of the Toya family — was formed to promote their culture and language across generations. But when COVID sidelined performances and threatened to derail their mission, the Toyas made a bold move. Rather than fight the technology luring housebound youth to their cell phones, Cloud Eagle embraced it, realizing they could engage younger audiences and spread their messages of joy and hope far wider by streaming.

The results were unmistakable. Not only was Cloud Eagle able to reach and attract its own tribal members, but also others across Native America at large. And now that their music has the chance to potentially make an even greater impact, Cloud Eagle is optimistic.

“Well, this is totally on a different level — now we’re talking about film and television,” said Cloud Eagle member Glendon Toya. “To have our music available for use in film and television excites us. We will continue this and hope and pray it reaches out to many more abroad. It also motivates us to keep inspiring our children to do more or to follow their dreams, whether it be singing, dancing… Keep praying and keep our language alive.”

With over 400 artists from 23 countries creating unique original work, Alibi offers creators one of the most expansive music and special-effects catalogs in the world.

