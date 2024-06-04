CNN announces Juneteenth special

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN is planning to broadcast “Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom and Legacy,” its third annual, star-studded event, filled with celebrating freedom, advancement and the trailblazers who led the way, through musical performances and conversations.

The broadcast airs live Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. eastern and will be simulcast on sister network OWN.

Victor Blackwell, CNN correspondent, anchor and host of “First of All with Victor Blackwell,” will take the audience through an immersive evening commemorating the 159th anniversary of Juneteenth, the oldest known observation of the end of slavery in the United States, during the hour-long special.

The national holiday, which was first federally recognized in the United States in 2021, is widely celebrated among African-American communities and others across the country.

“Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom and Legacy” will also feature musical performances and conversations with, John Legend, Patti LaBelle and Smokey Robinson about freedom, progress and recognizing the people that paved the way.

A segment will also feature the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, sharing her thoughts on how society got here and her hopes for the holiday.