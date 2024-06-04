Bally Sports reportedly to be rebranded under FanDuel name

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Diamond Sports Group says that it has a new deal to rebrand its Bally Sports RSNs.

The company, which is in bankruptcy, says it has an agreement in principle to rebrand its networks under a new partner’s name. Although Diamond did not disclose the name of that party, Bloomberg separately reported that it is sports book operator FanDuel.

The Bally’s licensing agreement will expire at the end of the 2024 MLB season and it was previously announced that it would not be renewed.

It’s not clear how, exactly, the FanDuel name will be used — for example, whether the RSNs might simply swap out “FanDuel” for wherever “Bally” current appears or if an additional word or two might be thrown in somehow.

Also not clear is if the FanDuel logo will be used in the new branding, though given that a slightly redrawn version of the Bally wordmark was used previously, it seems likely that a similar arrangement might be used.

There is also a question of whether or not FanDuel will work to integrate its sports betting products into the broadcasts.

However, given the outline of the deal with casino operator Bally’s and FanDuel’s prominent position in the modern market of sports betting, it seems likely.

Using the Bally name is part of a November 2020 strategic partnership with Bally, the latter of which owns casinos, racetracks, off-track betting and hotel properties in multiple states.

Fox Sports Networks was acquired by Diamond Sports Group from Walt Disney in 2019, months after Disney bought key assets from 21st Century Fox, including the Fox Sports RSNs.

Meanwhile, in other RSN news, NBCUniversal’s NBC Sports Chicago announced June 3, 2024, that it would shutter after its major pro sports partners announced they would form their own RSN. That leaves NBCU will a dwindling portfolio of RSNs, though the company has indicated that isn’t necessarily focused on that segment of its business.