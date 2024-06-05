Paramount+ renews ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ for third outing

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Paramount+ has renewed “Criminal Minds: Evolution” for third season just a day before its second season is scheduled to premiere.

The show, which is a revival of the original “Criminal Minds” that ran for 15 seasons on CBS from 2005 to 2020, features much of the same core cast as in the final years of the original run, including Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness and Aisha Tyler.

The first season of “Evolution” featured Zach Gilford as Elias Voit, an unsub serial killer who blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating a network of followers, but was revealed to to be part of a mysterious “Gold Star” program in the season finale.

Season 2 (Season 17 in the series overall) of “Evolution” is set to premiere on Paramount+ June 6, 2024.

The latest announcement means the show will now run through Season 3 (Season 18 overall). A premiere date for the latest season has not been announced.

Production on “Evolution” Season 2 was significantly delayed due to the WGA-SAG-AFTRA strikes, within filming not resuming until January 2024 despite it being renewed about a year before.

“Evolution” is on Disney+ in select international markets.

