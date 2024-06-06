Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation extends investment in Riedel’s Simplylive production suite to enhance live production capabilities

Riedel Communications today announced that the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT S.A.), Greece’s state-owned public broadcaster, has once again acquired Riedel’s cutting-edge Simplylive Production Suite to elevate its live production capabilities across a wide range of events.

The software-driven solution was integrated into ERT’s OB vans by Riedel partner Bon Studio S.A., increasing the broadcaster’s capacity to work with more replay servers and, in turn, leverage more slow-motion cameras and sources to deliver the detailed coverage that fans expect of major live events today.

“Riedel’s Simplylive Production Suite not only meets our current production needs but also provides a scalable and future-proof platform for working with emerging broadcast standards,” said Mike Nugent, deputy general director of technology at ERT, in a statement. “Our positive experience with Riedel’s customer support, in collaboration with local partner Bon Studio, positioned Simplylive as a compelling solution. Riedel’s responsive and knowledgeable support teams also were instrumental in ensuring the smooth integration and operation within our OB trucks.”

ERT’s selection of the Riedel solution followed a comprehensive public tender process in which the broadcaster evaluated technology, functionality, expandability, and financial criteria. The Riedel-based proposal by Bon Studio emerged as the top choice.

Nick Bofiliakis, CEO of Bon Studio, commented: “The success of this important project is a testament to the close collaboration we have with Riedel. By working together from the very beginning, we were able to fully understand ERT’s specific needs and propose a solution that perfectly meets their requirements. It is a great example of Bon Studio’s commitment to providing our clients with the best possible technology solutions, achieved through strong partnerships with industry leaders like Riedel.”

Two new V12 units enhance ERT’s ability to deliver high-quality live coverage of sports events, government functions, and entertainment events throughout Greece. Supporting super slow motion, providing a production network for seamless connection of additional replay servers, enabling multiuser operation, and ensuring Dante compatibility and support for 4K, the Riedel system gives ERT the functionality and flexibility essential to handling complex productions with fewer personnel and less equipment. The ease of setup and preset recall function give the broadcaster’s OB vans the versatility to meet the demands of any event.

“ERT is a leader in setting industry standards, particularly with its OB vans, and the company’s continued commitment to our live video production solutions reflects a high degree of confidence in the capabilities and reliability of our forward-looking technology,” said Harry Kapros, Business Director, Live Production, EMEA at Riedel. “Our Simplylive Production Suite empowers broadcasters like ERT to deliver captivating live content with unparalleled efficiency and quality. We look forward to supporting ERT as it continues to bring innovative and engaging live event coverage to audiences across Greece and beyond.”

