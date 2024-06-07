Pat Sajak’s final spin around the ‘Wheel’ set for tonight

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Pat Sajak’s final episode of “Wheel of Fortune” will air tonight, Friday, June 7, 2024.

The last episode was actually taped April 5, 2024, following the common practice among syndicated daily game shows of producing shows in advance.

The show has since ended production for the season and is currently on its annual summer hiatus.

Sajak, 77, announced his retirement from the show in June 2023. Ryan Seacrest has since been named to replace him starting with Season 42, set for a fall 2024 debut.

In a tearful video message released by the show, co-host and puzzle board master Vanna White bids farewell to her co-host.

The show has been bidding farewell to Sajak with a “Memories” themed week.

Sajak will continue to appear on repeats of “Wheel” that most stations will air over the summer of 2024. He has also signed a deal to remain a consultant for the show for three years.

Meanwhile, Sajak was recently announced as co-start of a Hawaiian production of the Columbo play “Prescription: Murder.”

He and local news anchor Joe Moore, who works at KHON, will appear in the production in the summer of 2025. Sajak is slated to play Roy Flemming, the suspect in the mystery, with Moore taking on the role of Columbo.

The duo have appeared in theatre productions in the past.

Where to watch Pat Sajak’s final show

“Wheel of Fortune” is syndicated, meaning it does not air on the same network nationwide, so viewers need to check local listings or use the show’s station search tool to find out when the show airs for them. Keep in mind that just because the show airs, for example, on your local NBC station, it may air on a different station for friends and family who live in other parts of the country.