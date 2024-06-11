Nate Burleson to host Drew Barrymore’s revival of ‘Hollywood Squares’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CBS Mornings” co-anchor Nate Burleson will host the network’s revival of “Hollywood Squares.”

The game show, scheduled to run Wednesdays at 10 p.m. eastern starting in January 2025, will feature Drew Barrymore in the center square. Barrymore is also executive producing.

Bother Burleson and Barrymore have extensive ties to CBS.

Besides co-anchor “Mornings,” Burleson appears on CBS NFL coverage and parent company Paramount’s Nickelodeon brand.

Barrymore hosts “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which is syndicated by CBS Media Ventures and tapes at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

Burleson’s role as game show host echoes the resume of fellow former NFLer Michael Strahan, who is a co-anchor on “Mornings” rival “Good Morning America,” a commentator for Fox Sports and host of ABC’s “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

The original “Hollywood Squares” aired on NBC starting in 1965. Over 14 seasons, it aired during both the day and evening. It later would be offered in syndication, from 1971 to 1981, 1986 to 1989 and 1998 to 2004.

The most recent installment was hosted by Tom Bergeron, who was also appearing on “GMA” at the time. Whoopi Goldberg, now a co-host on “The View,” was center square.

Advertisement