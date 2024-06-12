New book profiles NYC anchors

By Michael P. Hill

Media reporter and veteran broadcaster Jerry Barmash has published a book titled “Here Now the News: An Inside Scoop into New York’s Best-Loved Anchors.”

“It’s a fascinating look at the big personalities and even bigger egos who delivered the news each night. The pages of Here Now the News come alive with exciting stories about Jim Jensen and Rolland Smith, Roger Grimsby and Bill Beutel, and Chuck Scarborough and Sue Simmons,” reads the promotional material for the self-published book.

The book walks readers through the major stations in New York, including WABC, WCBS, WNBC, WNYW and WPIX, showcasing the personal and professional lives of some of the biggest names in the market going back to the 1970s.

