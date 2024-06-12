New book profiles NYC anchors
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Media reporter and veteran broadcaster Jerry Barmash has published a book titled “Here Now the News: An Inside Scoop into New York’s Best-Loved Anchors.”
Just a note that this story contains affiliate links. If you click these links and make a purchase, NewscastStudio may receive a small commission.
“It’s a fascinating look at the big personalities and even bigger egos who delivered the news each night. The pages of Here Now the News come alive with exciting stories about Jim Jensen and Rolland Smith, Roger Grimsby and Bill Beutel, and Chuck Scarborough and Sue Simmons,” reads the promotional material for the self-published book.
The book walks readers through the major stations in New York, including WABC, WCBS, WNBC, WNYW and WPIX, showcasing the personal and professional lives of some of the biggest names in the market going back to the 1970s.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
tags
New York City, wabc, wcbs, WNBC, wnyw, wpix
categories
Broadcast Business News, Broadcast Industry News, Featured, Local News