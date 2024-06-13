Suni Lee jumps from 2020 to 2024 in Olympics promo

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Olympics has continued to promote its broadcasts of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris with a spot that showcases gymnast Suni Lee leaping from year to another.

The spot starts out with footage taken at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. In the footage, Lee steals herself for her beam event and steps off.

Just as she leaps into the air, the shot jumps to a shot of her seemingly doing the same event on a lone stone wall overlooking the City of Lights with her name and sport elegantly appealing in the lower left corner through a glimmer of gold script.

She, of course, lands perfectly and the view changes to a tighter view of Lee set against another view of Paris as the 2024 Olympics NBC logo appears next to her along with the start date: July 26, 2024.

The spot appears to have been very well thought out, with Lee’s position matching, when viewed frame-by-frame, closely. Her wardrobe also remains the same; though one thing that was overlooked is her hairstyle changes between the two shots.

The Paris background use is also eye-catching, with dramatic violet and pink clouds and bold streaks of light flowing along the rues.

Meanwhile, NBC is also busy promoting its coverage of the “Making Team USA,” the Olympic trials.

