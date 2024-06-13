Zixi acquired by private equity firm Clearhaven Partners

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Zixi has been acquired by Clearhaven Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. This acquisition aims to accelerate Zixi’s growth and innovation in the IP-based live video transport market.

Founded in 2006, Zixi offers end-to-end software solutions to over 1,400 customers and 400 integrated partner offerings, ensuring reliable video delivery over IP networks for broadcasters, enterprises and OTT video providers. Among its prominent clients are Amazon Prime Video, AWS Elemental Media Connect, FOX, Fubo, MLB, Net Insight, NHL, Paramount, Roku, SKY, Univision, Wurl, YouTube TV and other leading media organizations globally.

Zixi’s portfolio includes the ZEN Master, a cloud-based video orchestration and telemetry control plane, which provides comprehensive monitoring of live streaming activities. The Zixi Enabled Network supports over 20,000 live linear channels and millions of live events across more than 120 countries, demonstrating the company’s extensive reach and capabilities.

Clearhaven Partners, established in 2019, focuses on enterprise and B2B software investments. The firm’s strategic acquisition of Zixi will enhance the company’s capacity for innovation and scalability. With Clearhaven’s support, Zixi aims to reinforce its position as a leading technology partner for IP-based media transport, addressing a market projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Gordon Brooks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Zixi, commented on the acquisition: “Partnering with Clearhaven, an investor group with a great deal of expertise scaling software companies and with a unique video thesis, is a natural fit for Zixi and one that will enable us to double down on product innovation, set the highest standards for serving our valued, worldwide customer base and ensure our business achieves next level scale and scalability.”

Michelle Noon, Founder and Managing Partner of Clearhaven Partners, added: “Zixi is a bullseye fit for Clearhaven’s investment. We have long admired Zixi’s differentiated technology, unrivaled ecosystem integrations and position as a trusted technology partner to discerning global technology and media companies.”

Goulston & Storrs PC served as legal counsel and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as financial adviser to Zixi. Kirkland and Ellis LLP and Meitar provided legal counsel to Clearhaven Partners.

