Tegna’s ‘Daily Blast Live’ ending production

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tegna is ending production on its daily trends-focused talk show “Daily Blast Live.”

The show will end after its Sept. 6, 2024, which is the end of the show’s current season. Tegna described the end as a “sunset.”

“We wish to thank our incredibly talented on-air talent and production team for bringing daytime viewers seven seasons of energetic, humorous and thoughtful debate. We look forward to celebrating DBL’s best moments in the coming months ahead of the show’s conclusion,” the company said in a statement.

“DBL” was originally known as “Bold” when it launched in 2017, which stood for “broadcast online daily.”

It is currently hosted by Sam Schacher, Jeff Shroeder, Al Jackson, Erica Cobb, Tori Shulman and Stefanie Jones, and is produced at KUSA in Denver, Colorado, which Tegna owns. Burt Dubrow is executive producer.

Tegna did not indicate what it will do with the “DBL” timeslot.