Rogers to carry Bravo, WBD lifestyle channels in Canada

Rogers Communications has signed separate deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to provide the duo’s lifestyle networks to its Canadian customer base.

NBCU has agreed to allow Rogers to carry Bravo and its variety of programming starting in September 2024, which includes multiple reality TV programs including the Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises, “Vanderpump Rules” and “Top Chef.”

In 2025, WBD’s English-language lifestyle brands, including Food Network and HGTV, will begin appearing in Rogers’ offerings. Most of WBD’s lifestyle offerings were part of its acquisition of Discovery.

Rogers will also make its content available via strategic partners to make the content widely available.

Several of HGTV’s biggest shows have originated in Canada.

For example, “Love It or List It” is still produced by a Canadian-based company after shifting production from the Toronto area to North Carolina in 2014. The “Property Brothers” franchise is also handled by Canadian companies and talent and produced in multiple locales.

Meanwhile, most “House Hunters” episodes, with the exception of its “International” spinoff, are filmed in the U.S.

The similarities between the U.S. and Canada markets make them ideal for swapping programming back and forth across the border in order to distribute production costs and, in some cases, take advantage of various local tax incentive programs to cut costs.

Reality TV already as a comparatively lower cost to produce than other genres thanks to guest “stars” such as homeowners being paid nothing or nominal amounts for appearing and often using non-union crews.

Many of these types of programs, especially home renovating and decor-themed ones, can also pull in extra cash or lower costs on materials and items purchased for each project thanks to product placement deals.

Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed and it is not clear if any programs or channels are being held back in either deal.