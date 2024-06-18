CNN announces Independence Day special

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN will present “The Fourth in America,” a musical experience featuring star-studded performances and live firework shows from across the country celebrating the 248th anniversary of the United States’ independence.

The special, which will run 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. eastern, will be hosted by anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash and anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington, D.C., along with anchor and correspondent Victor Blackwell and anchor and senior national correspondent Sara Sidner from San Diego, California.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” will feature musical performances from Bebe Rexha, The Kid LAROI, The Killers, The Goo Goo Dolls, Kane Brown, T-Pain, Bleachers, Keith Urban, Ashanti, REO Speedwagon, Chris Young, Yellowcard, Ben Platt, Boys Like Girls and En Vogue. The special will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

Coast-to-coast firework shows will air live from cities across the country throughout the evening, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska and Washington.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar and CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten will provide on-the-ground reporting from celebrations in Washington and New York City, respectively.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will broadcast live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max. The show will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Thursday, July 4., 2024.