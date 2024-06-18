Fremantle expands FAST offerings on Pluto TV

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fremantle will add 25 show-specific free, ad-supported streaming channels to Pluto TV.

“We are beyond excited to expand the Fremantle content offering on Pluto TV across international markets,” said Katrina Kowalski, senior vice president, international content and acquisitions for Pluto TV at Paramount, in a statement. “Pluto TV’s mission to offer lean-back entertainment for fans around the world harnesses the spirit of content like Escape to the Country and Three’s Company, which are perfect for people to gather to watch from the comfort of their living rooms.”

Each channel is built around a single show that’s part of the Fremantle portfolio and includes titles such as “Three’s Company,” “Baywatch” and “Family Feud.”

The deal calls for 24 of the channels to launch in 13 countries served by Paramount Global’s FAST offering, with the option to curate content for each market.

Fremantle is also launching a U.K.-exclusive channel around “Escape to the Country.”

Many of the offerings launched in the U.S. May 3, 2024.

The channels, with the exception of “Escape,” will all eventually be available in Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Italy, San Marino, Demark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and the U.K., in addition the U.S.

In addition to the shows named above, additional channels are centered around “Supermarket Sweep,” “Family Feud Classic,” “Let’s Make a Deal,” “The Price is Right: Bob Barker,” “The Price is Right: Drew Carey,” “Alarm Fur Cobra,” “Project Runway,” “Prisoner” and “Jamie Oliver.”

Rollout schedules vary.