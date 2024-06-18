NBCU’s Bay Area stations honored with six regional Emmys

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía received a total of six Northern California Emmy Awards from the Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The awards were presented at the 53rd Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards ceremony, held on Saturday, June 15, at the San Francisco Hilton Union Square.

“We are honored by the recognition from NATAS,” said Stacy Owen, president and general manager of KNTV and KSTS, in a statement. “The dedication and passion of our teams at NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are commendable. These awards highlight our commitment to delivering in-depth, impactful storytelling that drives positive change in the Bay Area communities. Congratulations to all the winners, and we join the Academy in celebrating their exceptional contributions.”

Below is a list of the winners from Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area:

Overall Excellence/News Excellence: Spanish

“Telemundo 48 Primeros Contigo,” Telemundo Área de la Bahía KSTS

Stacy Owen, President/General Manager; Rossyris Silva, Vice President of News

Newscast: Spanish

“Noticiero Telemundo 48 a las Once: Masacre en Half Moon Bay,” Telemundo Área de la Bahía KSTS

Kathia López-Santos, Producer; Miguel Riojas, APC Director; Sandra Ulsh Cervantes, César Bayona, Anchors; Maximiliano Cordaro, Sports Anchor; Yomara López, Reporter; Luis Moran, Photojournalist; Alejandra Villaseñor, Assignment Editor

Crime/Justice-News Single Shift: Spanish

“¿Quién Asesinó a Paula Brien?,” Telemundo Área de la Bahía KSTS

Yomara López, Reporter

Politics/Government: Spanish

“AB60: A Diez Años De La Ley Que Cambió a California,” Telemundo Área de la Bahía KSTS

Fatima Navarrete, Reporter

Investigative Multiple Reports

“911: Hanging on the Line,” NBC Bay Area KNTV

Sean Myers, Candice Nguyen, Kevin Nious, Producers; Michael Horn, Photographer

Children/Youth/Teen: News or Short Form Content

“Math Rap,” NBC Bay Area KNTV

Jennifer Walters, Producer; Blanche Shaheen, Host; Robert Rougelot, Photographer/Editor