Dalet completes AWS foundational technical review for Dalet pyramid cloud-native news solution

Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced it has completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for Dalet Pyramid, the cloud-native news workflow solution. This major milestone follows the successful FTR completion of the Dalet Flex media asset management and supply chain platform in June 2023. The pair of achievements, along with participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, reinforce Dalet’s global relationship with AWS and accelerate servicing customers who seek to run cloud-native media operations with enhanced performance and security standards.

“Dalet Pyramid enables modern, story-centric news workflows promoting wide-scale collaboration across sites, systems, and teams. With support for cloud, hybrid, and on-premise deployment, it provides customers with full scalability and flexibility,” stated Lincoln Spiteri, CTO at Dalet. “Our successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review ensures our customers that Dalet Pyramid provides a secure, resilient, and efficient infrastructure.”

AWS foundational technical review

Dalet is working with AWS to offer a whole new way of thinking about news production with 360 storytelling in a virtualized environment. The AWS Foundational Technical Review ensures that Dalet Pyramid adheres to the AWS Well-Architected Framework, providing a robust, secure, and seamless cloud experience. Dalet News customers can dynamically scale resources to confidently manage complex, large-scale news events such as the upcoming Paris Olympics and 70-plus elections happening near-simultaneously worldwide. All this can be achieved while maintaining optimal performance and security standards.

Dalet’s focus on security and long-standing ISO/IEC 27001 certification, combined with a mature global cloud operations team that’s recognized for its best practices, can keep customers’ data secure and operations online when migrating to the cloud.

About Dalet Pyramid

Dalet Pyramid is the recipient of multiple industry awards, including the NAB 2024 TV Tech Best of Show award for its innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance. An evolution of the traditional newsroom, Dalet Pyramid transforms every aspect of the news operation, from ingest and planning to editing and rundown management to playout and multiplatform publication. Comprehensive metadata management and automation capabilities, along with tools built for collaboration and mobility, bring significant operational efficiencies to multi-site, multiformat news operations.

Dalet Pyramid employs a modern story-centric approach that centralizes planning through an intuitive dashboard, providing news producers/directors visibility across global broadcast, digital, and social news teams and assets. With a holistic view of the operation and evolving stories, they can assign tasks, monitor story progress and results much more efficiently from anywhere.

Dalet solutions are backed by world-class cloud services and a globally distributed customer success team that offers a 24/7 follow-the-sun support model in 12 languages.

