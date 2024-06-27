Nancy O’Dell’s ‘Crime Exposé’ set for syndication this fall

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell,” a new true crime half-hour series, is set to debut in first-run syndication this fall.

The series has secured clearance in 95% of the United States and will premiere on September 23. The show is produced by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Television, Scott Sternberg Productions and Trifecta Entertainment, which is also handling its distribution.

Hosted by former “Entertainment Tonight” co-anchor Nancy O’Dell, “Crime Exposé” will feature O’Dell as an executive producer alongside Trifecta Entertainment CEO Hank Cohen and Scott Sternberg Prods.’ Scott Sternberg. The show will air during daytime and early fringe time slots.

“What an honor it is to be returning to daily television, especially with this amazing team of true professionals and experts in the crime space,” O’Dell said in a statement. “I started my TV career as a crime reporter and investigative journalist, so it is a full circle moment for me to return to my roots with this compelling show.”

The series has been cleared through straight barter deals to Fox stations in major markets including New York (WNYW/WWOR), Los Angeles (KTTV/KCOP), and Chicago (WFLD/WPWR). Additional Fox clearances include stations in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, Washington D.C., Orlando, Minneapolis, and Houston.

“Crime Exposé” will also air on Sinclair stations in 52 markets and has been sold to stations from groups including Nexstar, CBS, Gray, Tegna, Scripps, Mission, Imagicomm and Cox.

Each episode of “Crime Exposé” will detail one murder case, guiding the audience through all aspects of the crime, investigation, and resolution.

The narrative will be supported by interviews with the victim’s family, witnesses, court records, and law enforcement officials. Each episode will conclude with a “Safety Spotlight,” offering a brief, informative safety tip related to the day’s story, presented by the series’ law enforcement safety contributor.

Advertisement

“Finally bringing daily original true crime to first-run syndication always made sense knowing the audience was there,” said Scott Sternberg. “And to have our host, Nancy O’Dell, beloved in syndication, and who started as an investigative reporter, completed the puzzle.”

Nancy O’Dell’s television career includes hosting roles on “Entertainment Tonight” and “Access Hollywood.” She left “Entertainment Tonight” in 2019 after nearly nine years.