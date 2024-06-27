Zeam Media expands channel offerings with true crime, comedy

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Zeam Media has announced the launch of several new channels, expanding its diverse content offerings.

The new additions include Always Funny TV, created by the team behind America’s Funniest Home Videos, Tegna’s Locked On Sports and True Crime Network channels, and several local stations owned by Hubbard Broadcasting. These new channels join the recently launched Fast Lane TV, spearheaded by professional race car driver Ryan Phinny.

The new content on Zeam Media’s platform includes:

Always Funny TV: A 24/7 channel offering comedic home videos, suitable for all ages, from the creators of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Tegna Locked On Sports: Provides local sports coverage for markets such as Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis, along with a national sports channel featuring news and analysis.

Tegna True Crime Network: Delivers true crime content through a 24/7 multicast network, an on-demand streaming service, and high-quality podcasts from Tegna’s VAULT Studios.

Hubbard Broadcasting: Brings hyperlocal reporting from stations including KAAL-TV (Rochester, Minn.), WHEC-TV (Rochester, N.Y.), WDIO-TV (Duluth, Minn.), KOB-TV (Albuquerque, N.M.), KSTP-TV (Minneapolis, Minn.), and WNYT-TV (Albany, N.Y.).

Since its launch on Super Bowl Sunday, Zeam Media has attracted nearly 300 local broadcasters, including Gray TV, CBS, News Press & Gazette, and Morgan Murphy.

The platform, known for its “Always Local, Always Live” approach, also launched Zeam 360, a mobile production studio with 24/7 streaming capabilities, which toured nearly 30 local broadcast stations en route to the Super Bowl, showcasing the potential of OTT content creation.