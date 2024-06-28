Triveni Digital streamlines TV operations at the 2024 ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference

Triveni Digital today announced that the company will showcase its end-to-end ATSC 3.0 offering at the 2024 ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference, June 12-14 in Washington, D.C. As the ATSC 3.0 standard matures, Triveni Digital’s fully redundant solutions empower broadcasters to improve efficiency, boost monetization, and deliver an interactive television experience that drives viewer engagement.

“The evolution of ATSC 3.0 from experimentation to deployments, and now to monetization, has been an exhilarating ride for U.S. broadcasters,” said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. “At the ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference, we’ll showcase a state-of-the-art suite of solutions that streamline NextGen operations and amplify profitability for broadcasters.”

A key highlight during the ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference will be Triveni Digital’s award-winning Station Manager, which simplifies the operation and delivery of NextGen TV and ATSC 1.0 services. Shown with broadcast systems integrator Heartland Video Systems, the industry-first management system provides a single interface for the configuration, control, and monitoring of ATSC 3.0, ATSC 1.0, and virtual channels broadcast chains.

The company will also showcase its GuideBuilder XM Guest Station Edition that streamlines ATSC 3.0 service delivery for guest stations in a channel sharing environment, SkyScraper XM Datacasting System that simplifies the delivery of revenue-enhancing datacasting services, and ATSC 3.0 Translator for efficiently repeating or translating existing ATSC 3.0 signals without the need for an entire broadcast chain. In addition, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its StreamScope XM Analyzer and Monitor, a cutting-edge test and measurement solution with A3SA decryption that enables broadcasters to better understand their subscribers and monetize ATSC 3.0 services.

Triveni Digital’s commitment to making NextGen TV easier for broadcasters is underscored by the company’s practical NextGen TV solutions, extensive deployment leadership, and innovative strategies for maximizing advanced revenue opportunities. Based in the U.S. and offering local support, Triveni Digital has a strong track record for ensuring seamless ATSC 3.0 service delivery for broadcasters.