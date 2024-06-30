Michael Strahan discusses possibility of retirement from TV

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Michael Strahan has publicly discussed the possibility of retiring from television in late June 2024, but there is no immediate plan for him to depart “Good Morning America,” “Fox NFL Sunday” or “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

Strahan, 52, joined “Good Morning America” in 2016 after co-hosting Disney-produced syndicated daytime talker “Live with Kelly and Michael,” since 2012, is the father of four.

His daughter Isabella was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2023 and Strahan has already taken extended absences from “GMA” to spend time with her and other family and friends.

What appears to be another extended absence began after June 21, 2024, broadcast, with Strahan not appearing at the anchor desk with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos into the week of July 1, 2024. That week is a U.S. holiday, but it’s not clear if the absence was scheduled.

During an interview on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” in late June 2024, Strahan mentioned that he does have his eyes on retirement and even has a bet with a friend about when that might be, but did not reveal the year.

Strahan has a broad deal with ABC to host “GMA” and its “$100,000 Pyramid” game show, a contract that is reportedly worth around $20 million a year.

When joining ABC News, Strahan had to agree to give up endorsement deals due to news division ethics rules, so part of his ABC salary is likely meant to cover at least some of what he could earn from those.

Under a separate contract with Fox Sports, he also appears on that network’s air during “Fox NFL Sunday.”

Advertisement

ABC has used the powerhouse combination of Strahan, Roberts and Stephanopoulos to move “GMA” into first place among the “big three” network morning show, overtaking longtime leader “Today” on NBC. ABC has also seen ratings for “World News Tonight” grow to the top slot, overtaking “NBC Nightly News.”

Roberts, meanwhile, has also had her own health and personal battles that have led to extended absences from the show as well, including a recent vacation in Portugal that left viewers wondering when she would return.

Networks often do not comment on anchors’ travel or vacation schedules or personal matters.

At 63, both Roberts and Stephanopoulos could consider retiring in the coming years, which could upset the delicate balance of talent at the “GMA” anchor desk.