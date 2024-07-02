Verizon updates brand, brings streaming deals to home internet customers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Verizon has announced several key initiatives including a brand update and giving its home internet customers the option to add a variety of streaming services for discounted monthly rates.

For subscribers to its home internet services, the new myHome program builds on its existing customizable mobile plan bundling offerings launched in 2024 under the myPlan brand.

The myHome offering gives new and existing subscribers to Verizon’s home internet services the option to add a variety of streaming and other memberships to their plan for $10 per month. This is similar to what mobile customers could take advantage of since the launch of myPlan.

Options include Netflix and Max (including both companies’ ad-supported tiers for $10 per month), the Disney Bundle, which combines Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, YouTube Premium and a Walmart+ membership that includes Paramount+.

Later in the summer of 2024, myHome will add Apple One’s bundled offering and Apple Music Family to the list of options.

In addition to myHome, Verizon is also implementing an always-on guaranteed phone trade-in program for new and existing mobility customers. The company also unveiled Verizon Access, a new platform for all customers that provides exclusive access to the most sought-after events and experiences, including NFL games, music festivals, concerts and more. Verizon Business is also launching an industry-first smartphone management solution that offers business customers more choices and peace of mind for managing their company’s smartphones.

Meanwhile, the company also unveiled an updated brand that eliminates the longtime “checkmark” icon.

The company’s name is now spelled out in a simple sans serif with the option for the “V” to have a “glow” effect added to it in a variety of colors. Additional imagery can also spill out of the left side of the letter, as noted by Brand New.

“Verizon is one of the most recognizable brands. By listening to our customers, we continue to significantly evolve our offerings and brand promise to connect people when it matters most on our reliable network,” said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, in a statement. “We never stop pushing the industry forward and delivering more value to all of our customers. This next chapter is a continuation of our journey of service and innovation.”

Verizon offers consumers and businesses internet access via broadband and fixed wireless as well as under its Fios brand. At the end of the first quarter of 2024, Verizon had 11.1 broadband customers and 3.4 million fixed wireless subscribers. It added 3 million broadband subscribers in the previous two years.

First quarter 2024 saw net growth of 389,000 broadband and 53,000 Fios accounts.

Its mobile phone business is considerably more robust, with a portfolio of around 144.8 million wireless lines as of the end of Q1 2024.

Bundling streaming services has already blossomed in popularity among streamers, with many forging their own partnerships between each other.

Others are also involved in deals with companies such as Verizon, seemingly creating the option to sell bundles of bundles in many cases.

Combining streaming services at a lower monthly rate can result in both higher retention and lower churn as well as lower marketing costs. It’s been popular for years for mobile phone plans to include a streaming subscription as a free benefit. Other subscription based services such as Walmart+ and Amazon Prime also include video content.

By expanding into its comparatively smaller home internet business with myHome, Verizon may be hoping to maintain that segment of its business. The move could potentially prevent customers from canceling home internet service in favor of using mobile devices, a trend that has alarmed broadband providers.