Netflix discontinuing its lowest-priced ad-free plan

Netflix has begun notifying select users on its cheapest ad-free plan that they have until July 13, 2024, to switch to a new plan.

The announcement is the culmination of a previously announced plan to remove what is known as the “Basic Ad-Free Plan.” It started yanking it from Canadian and U.K. users and now has moved on to the U.S.

In 2023, the streamer stopped marketing the plan and hiked the price for existing users from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month.

Netflix notifications have started appearing directing customers to pick a different plan.

Users can pick a lower-priced option for $6.99 a month, but that only allows two streams at a time and includes ads. Ad-free options include tiers at $15.49 (limited to two viewers) and $22.99 a month (limited to four streams and adds 4K content where available).

Netflix does not allow users to purchase the standard with ads plan, its cheapest option, via some third-party billing systems, such as via Apple’s in-app purchases, likely due to revenue-sharing requirements with those processors.