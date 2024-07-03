Sky News flies viewers through preview of election night facilities

Sky News has posted a drone fly-through video showcasing the warren of newsrooms, studios and other setups it plans on leveraging for the coverage of the U.K.’s 2024 election July 4, 2024.

The shot, which may have been stitched together from multiple takes, showcases the network’s Sky Central studios in West London.

Sky News coverage will primarily originate from the studio normally home to Sky Sports’ “Monday Night Football.”

The 360-degree studio, which debuted in August 2023, features an LED floor and walls that will be used to analyze and display election results.