AE Live provides the on-air graphics for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Last weekend’s final of the Men’s T20 World Cup saw India crowned champions for a second time after beating South Africa by 7 runs at the Kensington Oval. The month-long tournament, which was co-hosted by the West Indies and USA, entertained cricket fans around the world as 20 teams competed across 55 matches for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

In an official press release (24 May 2024), the International Cricket Council (ICC) named AE Live (a global provider of data and broadcast solutions) as the official on-air graphics provider for the world feed, managing the on-air graphics for the competition. AE Live has partnered with the ICC to deliver host broadcast graphics on all nine of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup editions to date.

Globally recognized as one of the principal providers of specialist graphics and data services for some of the world’s leading governing bodies, broadcasters and production companies, AE Live has worked on all ICC Cricket World Cups since 1996, with the exception of the 2007 West Indies event, providing core world feed graphics as well as presentation graphics for various rights holders.

AE Live was onsite at each match venue, with the operational teams capturing live ball-by-ball data and driving a host of world feed and big-screen graphics, in addition to augmented reality content.

Silver Spoon, the world-leading experts in innovative, real time virtual production content on Unreal Engine, was chosen by the ICC to put together the augmented-reality sequences for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 opening game and the tournament final. Silver Spoon was acquired by AE Live in 2023, joining Ignite in the AE Live Group.

ICC went with AE Live as this is the biggest event ICC has undertaken, in terms of the number of crews and venues:

9 venues, each with 5 crews of operators and 8 kits

GFX (Computer/Trio HD), 1 operator

AR (Spidercam) HD, 1 operator

Virtual placement at 3 venues: Dallas, Guyana and St Vincent.

