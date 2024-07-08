WGN GM set to retire Aug. 31

Paul Rennie, the vice president and general manager of Nexstar’s WGN in Chicago will retire Aug. 31, 2024.

Rennie joined WGN in 2016 after working for decades in broadcasting, just a few years after Nexstar Media Group acquired the station from Tribune in 2019.

During his tenure, the expanded its already news-heavy schedule by adding a 6 p.m. newscast and expanding its late weekday news and weekend morning news.

The station also added a significant slate of other original programming during his time, including “GN Sports,” “The WGN Political Report,” “Backstory,” “Daytime Chicago” and “Spotlight Chicago.” It also launched its WGN Films unit.

“It has truly been a great run, and I am filled with a mix of emotions as I prepare to leave this very special place,” said Rennie in a story the station posted on its website. “Working at WGN-TV has been an honor and a privilege, made even more so by the talented, dedicated, and passionate individuals who work here. Their hard work and commitment have inspired me every day. I am proud of everything we accomplished together and confident that WGN’s legacy of unbiased local news and its long-time connection to the greater Chicago community is in good hands with Nexstar.”

Prior to WGN, Rennie worked at WTTV–WXIN in Indianapolis, Indiana, and KCPQ–KZJO in Seattle, Washington.

WGN has not announced plans for a replacement.

The station is scheduled to regain its CW affiliation Sept. 1, 2024, after being independent since 2016. It was previously a CW affiliate from 2006 to 2016. Nexstar owns The CW.

Nexstar also uses WGN’s Chicago studios as home base for its NewsNation network, though that is managed separately from WGN.